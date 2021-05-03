Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.