North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NRT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 310,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.28.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,101.43% and a net margin of 81.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

