Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 69,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 85,351 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

