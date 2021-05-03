Northern Technologies International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a PE ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

