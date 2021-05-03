Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $114.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

