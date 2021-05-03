Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

