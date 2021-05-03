Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $71.19 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

