NULS Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $116.91 million and $83.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.