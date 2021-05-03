NuVasive (NUVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

