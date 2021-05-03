Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

