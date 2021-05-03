nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.