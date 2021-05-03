O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.88

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

