Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

