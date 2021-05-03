Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.