Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $458,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.