Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPI. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

