Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.