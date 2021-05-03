Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

