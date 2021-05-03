Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $83.24.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

