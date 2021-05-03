ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.