ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48. ON24 has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.22 million.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ON24 stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.