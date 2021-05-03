One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.50 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

