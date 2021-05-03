OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

