OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vale stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

