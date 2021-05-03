OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Open Text by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Open Text by 9.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.10 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

