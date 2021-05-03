OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONEW. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneWater Marine by 1,405.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

