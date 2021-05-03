OptionRoom Price Tops $1.35 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $894,943.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00277359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $665.80 or 0.01150015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.80 or 0.00719928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,839.00 or 0.99902746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.