Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.