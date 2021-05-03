Orca Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.24.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $189.63. 22,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

