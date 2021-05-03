Orca Investment Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. 6,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,128. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.