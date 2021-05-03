Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYKE stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

