Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 900 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.