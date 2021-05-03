Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $739,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TTEC by 38.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

TTEC opened at $101.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

