Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $769,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NI stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

