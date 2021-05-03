Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $49.27 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.