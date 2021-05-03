Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $41.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

