Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

