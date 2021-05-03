Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

OFIX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.35. 3,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,195. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $865.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

