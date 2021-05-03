OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

