OTR Global Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.69 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.