Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $57.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OM traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 31,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

