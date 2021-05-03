Outset Medical (OM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock valued at $204,470,390.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

