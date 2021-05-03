Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00 to $3.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.