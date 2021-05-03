PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.