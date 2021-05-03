Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.