Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

