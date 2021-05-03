PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $305.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

