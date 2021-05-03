Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,241,523. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

