Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,483,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.