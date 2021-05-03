Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.